1.5M gallons of sewage leaks into White Rock Creek in Plano

More than 1.5 million gallons of untreated sewage leaked from a Plano sewer system into White Rock Creek.

The city said there was a valve failure at a lift station near the intersection of the Dallas North Tollway and George Bush Turnpike on Monday afternoon.

Lift stations help move wastewater to a higher point on its way to the treatment plant.

But when the valve failed, the station flooded and some of the mechanical equipment shut down. That resulted in a sewage overflow.

The North Texas Municipal Water District is working to make repairs at the lift station, which could take up to two weeks.

In the meantime, temporary pumps are being used to bring the lift station back online.

Plano said its drinking water was not affected and is safe to use.

The city and the water district are monitoring the creek but so far have found "no environmental impacts."