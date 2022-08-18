'White Only' water fountain sign rededicated at Dallas County Records Building

article

A rededication ceremony was held at the Dallas County Records Building on Thursday.

The ‘White Only' sign at the building's water fountain, discovered almost 20 years ago, was revealed with a new historical marker.

The faded metal plate was hidden from view for years, covered by another sign.

In 2013, Commissioner John Wiley Price called for it to be a public symbol of the city's segregated past and the progress that has been made since.

"We need to mark the road, I mean, it's just that simple." said Commissioner Price.

The Records Building was originally three separate structures, which were connected over time. During renovations, signs of segregation were found throughout the buildings.

"It gives you chills, and I don't quite know how to describe it," said Denika Caruthers, who attended the ceremony with her 12-year-old son Asher.

"Even though it's not something good, it is something to remember," said 18-year-old Catherine Shepard.

At the rededication, books were given away telling the history of the building.

"As my Dad told me, often history is just all the good stories. It's not history, it's mythology. We're not here to mythologize. We're here to learn from our pain," said Dallas County Commissioner J.J. Koch.

"This artifact proves again that in America, race is critical and that’s not theory it’s factual and ongoing," said Commissioner Price.