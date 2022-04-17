White House Easter Egg Roll returns under rainy skies after 2 year COVID-19 related hiatus

The White House Easter Egg Roll is back for the first time since before the coronavirus pandemic.

Under rainy skies Monday, President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, were hosting some 30,000 kids and adults for an event the first lady has dubbed the "egg-ucation roll."

Jill Biden tweeted that Monday would be a "magical, EGGucation-filled day."

The COVID-19 pandemic led the White House to cancel the egg roll in 2020 and 2021. But the egg roll is back this year, as the outbreak of coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths has eased.

And the first lady, who is a community college professor, has turned the South Lawn into a school community with a variety of educational stations.

The 2020 White House Easter Eggs are seen Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at the White House. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

Besides the egg roll and an egg hunt, the all-day event includes a schoolhouse activity area, a reading nook, a talent show, a place to teach about farming, a photo-taking station, a physical "egg-ucation" zone with an obstacle course, and a "cafetorium" where children will learn to make treats.

"Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon, singer Ciara and actor-singer Kristin Chenoweth will add a dash of celebrity splash to the "egg-stravaganza."

A young boy participates in the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House Monday, April 22, 2019, during the 141st White House Easter Egg Roll. (Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian)

More than two dozen costumed characters will also be on hand, including Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat, the Racing Presidents mascots for the Washington Nationals of Major League Baseball, Rosita and Cookie Monster from "Sesame Street" and Snoopy and Charlie Brown, among others.

The event kicked off at around 7 a.m., with the first of five waves of people, including kids wearing their Easter best, streaming through the White House gates.

The White House Easter Egg Roll dates to 1878.

