White House disputes projected death toll increase

There are predictions that there may be a significant increase in deaths across the United States due to the coronavirus. But, the White House is pushing back against those projections.

According to a new study, COVID-19 could kill nearly 3,000 people every day by June.

Researchers at Johns Hopkins University created the model, saying the numbers are unfinished projections.

The Trump Administration said the document has not been presented to the Coronavirus Task Force. The Centers for Disease Control also denied any responsibility for the report.

Currently, the U.S. is seeing about 25,000 new cases of COVID-19 and 1,700 deaths each day.

At the same time, stay-at-home orders are loosening across the country.

Many states are still pushing social distancing practices even though they are pulling back on restrictions.

Texas is among several states that loosened restrictions before hitting the White House’s recommended benchmark of 14 straight days of declines in new cases.