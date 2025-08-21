White Castle to open its first Texas location

article

The famous Ohio-based fast-food burger joint, White Castle, made a Texas-sized announcement on Thursday.

White Castle Dallas

What we know:

White Castle executives were in The Colony on Thursday morning to announce that a new restaurant will be built at Grandscape.

It will be located near Grandscape Boulevard and Destination Drive and is expected to open in the summer of 2026.

What they're saying:

"They say everything is bigger in Texas, even the crave. And White Castle is on its way to satisfy that legendary crave," announced the White Castle town cryer. "It’s true. The time is approaching when the scent of sliders will waft through the air of a previously unslidered realm. It will be a place for happiness, a place for laughter, and a place for those sumptuous sliders we all want so badly right now."

White Castle CEO Lisa Ingram said the company has been looking around Texas to find the best location for its expansion.

"Today we are super excited to announce our first White Castle in the great state of Texas here in The Colony," she said. "There are lots of people from the Midwest. There are lots of people from the Northeast where they have grown up on sliders and have moved to Texas and we want to be able to satisfy their crave here with a brand new White Castle."

Dig deeper:

White Castle was founded in Wichita, Kansas in 1921 by Ingram’s great grandfather, serving 2x2 inch sliders that are steam grilled on a bed of onions with a pickle.

The chain now has 340 locations in the Midwest and on the East Coast, and also offers sliders in the frozen food section of grocery stores throughout the United States.

The new location in The Colony will be White Castle’s first restaurant in Texas.

Social media has been buzzing about the new North Texas location, with many saying they’ve driven to Missouri or Kentucky to try the sliders.

What we don't know:

It's not yet clear if the company is planning to open any other locations in North Texas or other parts of the state.