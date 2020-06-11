Whataburger to donate $1M for scholarships, programs to help minority students

article

Whataburger released a statement Wednesday about how recent racial injustices have left them “heartbroken,” and announced $1 million will go towards scholarships and programs to help black and minority students.

“The tragic death of George Floyd and the racial injustice that still exists in our world causes so much pain,” the statement from Whataburger said.

Earlier this year, Whataburger introduced the program, Feeding Student Success, which supports schools and “community partners” that help students succeed.

In order to help with the racial injustice, Whataburger has designated $1 million for their Feeding Student Success program.

The money will go toward scholarships and programs “that promote the success of black and other minority students.”

They are hoping to “create a lasting change.”