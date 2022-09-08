What Queen Elizabeth did during her visit to Dallas in 1991

As the world mourns the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, many North Texans are remembering her trip to Dallas more than three decades ago.

In May 1991, Queen Elizabeth became the first British monarch to set foot on Texas soil. The Queen and her husband, Prince Philip spent three days in Texas as a part of a tour of the United States.

She made stops in San Antonio and Austin before coming to Dallas on May 21.

The royal couple arrived at Love Field Airport where she was introduced to Dallas Mayor Annette Strauss and Mayor Kay Granger of Fort Worth, while a band played "The Yellow Rose of Texas" and the theme from the popular TV show "Dallas".

The queen's first stop in Dallas was the Adolphus Hotel, where she stayed.

The queen then was taken to the Meyerson Symphony Center where the Dallas Wind Symphony performed ″God Save the Queen″ and ″The Star-Spangled Banner.″ A mariachi band also played, as members of the Ballet Folklorico Hispano de Dallas performed two ethnic dances from the Mexican state of Jalisco.

Later that evening, the Queen and Prince Philip were taken to the Hall of State at Fair Park to honor the 150th anniversary of Dallas.

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the Hall of State building at the urging of two Dallas city council members. The protestors spoke out against a redistricting map approved Dallas City Council the day before, calling it unfair to minorities.

Queen Elizabeth then traveled to Houston.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.