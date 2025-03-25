What does it mean to be censured?

article

The Brief Texas Rep. Randy Weber says he plans to file a censure resolution against Rep. Jasmine Crockett. Over the weekend, Crockett called Gov. Greg Abbott "Hot Wheels." Abbott has been in a wheelchair since 1984.



Texas Congressman Randy Weber says he plans to file a censure resolution against U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Dallas) after she called Texas Gov. Greg Abbott "Hot Wheels" at an event over the weekend.

Abbott has been in a wheelchair since 1984.

Crockett has denied she was mocking Abbott's disability.

What does censure mean?

Censure is a formal statement of disapproval in the form of a resolution that is adopted by a majority vote. A censure does not remove a senator from office, and it does not deny a senator their rights or privileges.

Article I, section 5 of the United States Constitution provides that "Each House [of Congress] may determine the rules of its proceedings, punish its members for disorderly behavior, and, with the concurrence of two-thirds, expel a member."

Past Censures

The backstory:

The censure was previously rarely used, but has been used more frequently in recent years.

28 House members have been censured since 1832.

There have been five censures since 2021 in the House of Representatives.

Rep. Paul Gosar

Rep. Adam Schiff

Rep. Rashida Tlaib

Rep. Jamaal Bowman

Rep. Al Green