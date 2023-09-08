Teen charged with making threat to Fort Worth ISD school

article

A Tarrant County teenager is charged with making a terroristic threat against Western Hills High School.

School administrators notified the school resource officer that a 15-year-old student posted the threat on social media.

The threat led to a lockdown Friday afternoon at the campus in the Fort Worth ISD.

Administrators notified parents and added more security on campus during Friday afternoon’s dismissal.

Officers located the suspect at his home and took him to the Tarrant County Juvenile Detention Center.