West Texas man sentenced to life in federal prison for severe child exploitation offenses

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The Brief A 34-year-old West Texas man was sentenced to life in federal prison for child exploitation offenses, including enticement of a minor and production of child pornography. Investigators found the defendant used online cloud services and messaging apps from 2023 through 2026 to exploit minors, triggering enhanced penalties due to a prior conviction. The case was built through a CyberTip report and investigated jointly by the FBI Dallas Field Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety.



A West Texas man was sentenced to life in federal prison on Thursday for severe child exploitation offenses spanning multiple years, federal prosecutors announced.

Life sentence

What we know:

Troy Nathaniel Navarro, 34, of Throckmorton, was sentenced Oct. 1 by a federal court following his guilty plea on May 8 to enticement of a minor, production of child pornography, and committing a felony offense involving a minor as a registered sex offender.

The U.S. District Court imposed a life sentence for enticement of a minor, 600 months (50 years) for production of child pornography, and 120 months (10 years) for the offense committed as a registered sex offender.

The life and 50-year sentences will run concurrently, while the 10-year sentence will run consecutively. Upon release, Navarro will face a life term of supervised release.

What they're saying:

"The life sentence imposed today reflects the enormity of the defendant’s conduct and highlights our unwavering commitment to pursue the strongest penalties available under federal law when a predator exploits a child," said U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould for the Northern District of Texas. "This defendant’s repeated violations of the law underscore precisely why federal statutes exist to address offenders who continue to prey on children despite prior convictions."

Registered sex offender gets life in prison

The backstory:

According to court records, the investigation began after the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children issued a CyberTip report regarding material linked to a commercial cloud-service account. Investigators with the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Criminal Investigations Division developed the initial lead and traced the activity to Navarro's home. Subsequent state and federal search warrants recovered electronic evidence from multiple devices.

Investigators established that from 2023 through 2026, Navarro used the internet, cellular devices, and cloud-based applications to entice minors into engaging in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing child pornography.

Court documents noted that Navarro had a prior conviction for aggravated sexual assault of a child. Because he was a registered sex offender, his new offenses triggered enhanced federal penalties.

"This life sentence, imposed as a result of multiple violations by a registered sex offender, underscores our commitment to holding perpetrators accountable for crimes against children," said FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge R. Joseph Rothrock. "The FBI, alongside our law enforcement partners, remains dedicated to protecting the most vulnerable members of our communities."

The case was investigated by the FBI Dallas Field Office's Wichita Falls Resident Agency and the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division. Assistant U.S. Attorney Whitney James of the Abilene Division prosecuted the case.