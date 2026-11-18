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The Brief A 64-year-old North Texas man has been sentenced to 90 years in federal prison for producing and distributing child sexual abuse material on the dark web. Thomas Aquinas Vandenoever, of Murphy, pleaded guilty to three counts of producing child pornography after an international investigation. Federal agents determined he administered dark web exploitation sites and recovered more than 100,000 abuse images and videos from his collection.



A 64-year-old North Texas man has been sentenced to 90 years in federal prison for producing and sharing child sexual abuse material on the dark web, federal prosecutors announced Tuesday.

90-year sentence

Thomas Aquinas Vandenoever, of Murphy, was sentenced Monday to 1,080 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Sean D. Jordan after previously pleading guilty to three counts of production of child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Texas.

Prosecutors said Vandenoever was identified following an international investigation involving the U.S. Secret Service, Interpol, Europol, the Queensland Police Service in Australia and the Texas Department of Public Safety, with support from the Mesquite Police Department.

The backstory:

According to court records, Secret Service agents determined Vandenoever was an administrator and active participant on dark web sites dedicated to child sexual exploitation, where he distributed material he had produced himself. Agents recovered more than 100,000 images and videos of child sexual abuse from his collection, including depictions of victims previously unknown to law enforcement.

What they're saying:

"The historic level of cooperation in this case demonstrates that those who target and exploit children online cannot outrun justice by hiding behind technology, distance, or international borders," U.S. Attorney Jay R. Combs said in a statement.

Christina Foley, special agent in charge of the Secret Service's Dallas field office, said the sentence removes a dangerous offender from the community and underscores that the dark web will not shield criminal conduct.