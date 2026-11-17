The Brief McKinney's mayor and three city council members are facing a recall election next year after a recall petition gathered enough signatures. The petition was launched after the city approved a site plan for a mosque in August. Organizers also cited concerns over development projects in the city. At Tuesday's McKinney City Council meeting, everyone who spoke during open comment expressed opposition to the recall vote.



A recall petition against four McKinney leaders has gained enough signatures to force a vote next year, but every speaker at Tuesday's city council meeting spoke in opposition to a potential vote.

McKinney recall petition

What we know:

At Tuesday's McKinney City Council meeting, the McKinney City Secretary informed the city council that a recall petition has gained enough valid signatures to force an election next May.

The recall petition targeted McKinney mayor Bill Cox and three McKinney City Council members: Ernest Lynch, Geré Feltus and Justin Beller.

All four have five days to resign or face a recall election next May.

The backstory:

The petition was launched after McKinney leaders approved the site plan for a mosque in August.

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Petitioners have also cited expensive projects in the city, such as a surf park, amphitheater, and improvements to McKinney National Airport, as examples of leaders ignoring their voters' wishes.

It also points to political donations between its seven city council members and mayor that have created a "circle" that does not listen to its citizens.

What they're saying:

"I think the mosque vote for the residents was the last straw."

John Aselton, who organized the recall petition through the group Recall McKinney, tells FOX 4's Peyton Yager the voters are tired of city council's decisions.

"We’ve said, 'Hey, we don't like the developments. We don't like the grants going out. We don't like how you are spending the taxpayer dollar in the city,'" Aselton said.

Local perspective:

At Tuesday's McKinney City Council meeting, 19 people spoke on the recall petition during public comment.

All 19 speakers were in opposition to the potential recall vote.

"We voted you in. And wanted you in because you’re the best of the best and you still are. And I hope we can keep you," said Jacenta Sims, supporting the council.

Some speakers suggested the petition grew out of "anti-Muslim bigotry."

"I know good people who signed this recall for different reasons, but the problem is this recall is rooted in anti-immigration and anti-Muslim bigotry," said Evan Hunt.

Dig deeper:

McKinney Police tells FOX 4 they have received complaints from citizens alleging the petition's signatures were not all obtained legally.

The Texas Rangers are leading an investigation into the alleged perjury, and told FOX 4 they would respond with a statement at a later date.

What's next:

Feltus tells FOX 4 she has no plans on resigning. Beller and Lynch posted on social media that they do not plan to resign.

The recall election would come in May 2027.