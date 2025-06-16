West Fort Worth shooting leaves one dead

article

The Fort Worth Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in West Fort Worth early Sunday morning.

The shooting, which was initially reported as a possible suicide, is now the subject of a homicide investigation.

Early Morning Shooting

What we know:

At 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 15, 2025, officers from the Fort Worth Police Department's West Division were dispatched to the 3000 block of Conejos Drive, which is south of I-30, near Las Vegas Trail.

Initial calls to 911 suggested a possible suicide, but dispatchers also received several other calls from concerned citizens reporting the sound of gunshots in the area.

When they arrived, officers found an adult male victim with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest and torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide Investigation

According to a preliminary report, two witnesses who were meeting the victim at the location to retrieve some property found him injured and called 911.

Detectives are currently interviewing these witnesses and canvassing the neighborhood for any additional information or potential leads.

What we don't know:

The motive for the shooting and details about any potential suspects have not yet been released.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to formally identify the victim and will determine the official cause and manner of death.

The Fort Worth Police Department is urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward and contact the Homicide Unit.