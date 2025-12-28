West Dallas security guard questioned after fatal parking lot shooting

article

The Brief A security guard fatally shot a man during a confrontation at a West Dallas 7-Eleven early Sunday morning. The shooting occurred after the man allegedly snatched a gun from the guard's car and attempted to drive off. The security guard was detained for questioning, but no charges have been filed as detectives review surveillance footage.



A confrontation between a security guard and another man ended in a fatal shooting early Sunday morning at a 7-Eleven in West Dallas.

Fatal West Dallas shooting

What we know:

The incident unfolded just before 3 a.m. in the 1800 block of Sylvan Avenue. According to Dallas Police, a security officer sitting in a gray sedan was approached by a man in the store’s parking lot.

Investigators say the two spoke briefly before the situation took a turn. Police were told the man reached into the security guard’s car and stole a gun.

The man then tried to get away in a dark-colored Dodge Charger, but as he pulled away, the security officer got out of his sedan and opened fire. The gunfire caused the man to lose control of the Charger, crashing head-on into a pickup truck parked near the gas pumps.

First responders rushed the man to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Throughout the morning, crime scene technicians were seen marking evidence near the store’s front entrance and across the parking lot, where they recovered several shell casings.

Detectives are currently reviewing surveillance footage from the 7-Eleven and interviewing people who witnessed the shooting. The security officer was detained at the scene and was being questioned by homicide investigators.

No charges have been filed at this time as the investigation continues.

What we don't know:

The identities of those involved have not been released.