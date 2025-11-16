West Dallas murder: Police searching for suspect

article

The Brief A man was shot and killed outside a restaurant in West Dallas following an argument late last night. The victim was shot while sitting in a pickup truck on Singleton Boulevard and later died at the hospital. The suspect immediately fled the scene, and police have not yet identified or arrested the individual.



Dallas Police are searching for the person who shot and killed a man outside a restaurant in West Dallas around 10 p.m.

West Dallas Fatal Shooting

What we know:

Police say the victim and the shooter got into some sort of confrontation outside of El Rey del Marriscos restaurant in the 3300 block of Singleton Blvd.

Investigators believe the suspect pulled out a gun and fired into a pickup truck where the victim was sitting.

The suspect ran off after someone called 911, officials at the scene said.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators are working with witnesses and are going through surveillance video.

What we don't know:

Information about the suspect has not been released.

The victim's identity is expected to be released by the Dallas County Medical Examiner's office.