Fort Worth ISD staff member accused of inappropriate communications with a minor

article

The Brief A Northside High School staff member was placed on administrative leave over allegations of inappropriate communication involving a minor. Fort Worth ISD and the Fort Worth Police Department are jointly investigating the matter, confirming swift action was taken upon learning of the concerns. Due to the sensitive nature of the case, officials are not releasing additional details about the employee or the allegations at this time.



A staff member at Northside High School has been placed on administrative leave while the Fort Worth Independent School District (FWISD) and police investigate allegations involving inappropriate communication, officials said Thursday.

What they're saying:

The district said it took "swift action" upon learning of the concerns involving the employee.

"The safety of our students remains our top priority, and Fort Worth ISD remains committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and student safety," the district said in a statement.

What we know:

The Fort Worth Police Department (FWPD) confirmed it has been notified of an allegation involving "inappropriate communication by a Fort Worth ISD teacher."

Both the school district and police confirmed they are working closely together to ensure a thorough review of the situation.

"Due to the sensitive nature of this matter and the involvement of a minor, no additional information can be released at this time," the police department said.

What we don't know:

It is unclear if the minor was a student at the school.

The name of the staff member has not been released.