Wedding dress found on Dallas North Tollway in Frisco

The North Texas Tollway Authority is trying to get a wedding dress back to its rightful owner.

The NTTA said the dress was found on the Dallas North Tollway in Frisco.

There are a few theories floating around as to how the dress ended up on the roadway, but no details are known about how it actually happened.

While several people are claiming on social media that the dress is theirs, NTTA officials said Wednesday morning that no one who has reached out has provided the correct identifying information found with the dress.

The NTTA says if it belongs to you or if you know who it belongs to, give them a call.