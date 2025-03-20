Weatherford police investigate head-on collision, 1 hospitalized

article

The Brief A major crash involved two vehicles in a head-on collision in Weatherford. One driver was airlifted to hospital for their injuries. The Weatherford Police Department is investigating factors that led to the incident.



A major crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning in the 2400 block of East Bankhead Drive in Weatherford. Officers discovered a white passenger car involved in a head-on collision with a black pickup truck.

Drivers involved

What we know:

The driver and sole occupant of the white vehicle had to be pulled from the vehicle by fire personnel. This individual was then airlifted to a Fort Worth hospital via helicopter for further medical treatment.

The driver of the black pickup truck, also the sole occupant, was treated for minor injuries at the scene and was later released.

What they're saying:

A witness reported that prior to the collision, the white passenger car had been observed to be driving erratically westbound on Interstate 20.

The Weatherford Police Department is currently investigating to determine all contributing factors leading to this incident.

The investigation remains ongoing.