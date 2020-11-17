Weatherford High School placed on lockdown due to "active situation"

article

Weatherford High School has been placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon due to an “active situation.”

Weatherford police haven’t said what the active situation on campus is, but they are on school grounds and say all students and staff are safe.

The district says all parents have been notified of the lockdown.

Weatherford ISD says the campus will remain on lockdown until this situation can be resolved. However, no one is being allowed on campus at this time.