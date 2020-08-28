Weather improves, thousands of evacuated Californians return home after wildfires

article

California wildfires were slowly being corralled Friday as cooler, humid weather and reinforcements aided firefighters and tens of thousands of people were allowed back home after days of death and destruction.

In the past two days, evacuation orders were lifted for at least 50,000 people in the San Francisco Bay Area and wine country, officials with the state fire agency, Cal Fire, said Thursday evening. At their peak, some 170,000 people were under evacuation orders.

In heavily damaged areas, crews were working to restore electricity and water so more people could return to their homes, Santa Cruz County Chief Deputy Chris Clark said. Evacuation orders for more than 20,000 people were lifted over the past 24 hours in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties. And more good news: Clark said Friday that no one returning home had been burglarized while they were gone.

Clark also added that three missing people had been accounted for, though he was looking into one missing person report.

At a Friday morning news conference, Cal Fire said that the CZU August Lightning Complex Fire in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties had burned about 82,540 acres and was 26% contained. A total of 799 structures were destroyed, and 554 of those were homes. All but 11 structures were located in Santa Cruz County. A total of 13,000 structures remained threatened.

"We expect really good work today," said Cal Fire Battalion Chief Mark Brunton.

Around the state, hundreds of wildfires — coming months earlier in the season than expected — have already killed at least seven people, burned more than 2,000 square miles and pushed firefighter resources to the breaking point. Two are among the largest wildfires in recent state history.

But a heatwave eased this week, and in the past few days cooler, more humid weather patterns have slowed the spread of three massive complexes of wildfires in the north.

In addition, personnel, aircraft and bulldozers have been arriving from other states and California National Guard troops have joined the fight, authorities said.

In the eastern San Francisco Bay Area, the SCU Lightning Complex Fire that has burned in seven counties had burned about 373,000 acres by Friday and was 35% surrounded.

Further north, the LNU Lightning Complex Fire had burned more than 371,000 acres and was 35% contained by Friday. More than 1,200 structures had been destroyed.

Cal Fire noted that burned out unstable wooden bridges, burned asphalt, trees and power lines have been falling down and these issues will have to be addressed before letting people move back in.

Still, there were areas that were deemed safe for "repopulation."

In the heart of wine country, evacuation orders in Napa and Sonoma counties were lifted Wednesday for about 35,000 people who had been told to leave after lightning ignited dozens of blazes more than a week ago starting the LNU fires.

Firefighters and utility workers were clearing areas for returning residents. Crews increased containment of the massive cluster of the LNU fires to 35%. That fire complex, the site of five deaths, still threatened 30,500 homes and other buildings after destroying more than 1,000.

Cal Fire said there still was “extreme fire behavior” and portions of the three-pronged fire continued to advance in several directions.

Even after the wildfires are contained, thousands of firefighters will have to remain on the firelines to douse smoldering timber and hot spots to prevent flareups.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.