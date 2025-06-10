Train derails in downtown Waxahachie, several streets closed

The Brief A Union Pacific train derailed in downtown Waxahachie early Tuesday morning. No one was hurt but workers must now clean up a huge mess. Several streets in downtown Waxahachie are either blocked or closed for the cleanup process.



What we know:

The city of Waxahachie said the train derailment happened just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

Several cars overturned off the tracks.

No one was hurt, but several roads are now blocked.

Some of the cars were also carrying ethanol. Hazardous material specialists are now at the scene monitoring it to ensure there is no threat to the public.

Crews are also working to clear the train tracks.

The affected area spans from Peters to Gibson streets and Monroe to North Elm streets in downtown Waxahachie.

Residents are being asked to drive with caution and avoid the area if possible.

What we don't know:

Union Pacific is still working to determine what caused the train to derail.

It’s not clear how long the cleanup will take. The city’s best estimate was that it would take several hours.