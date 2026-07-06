WATCH: USA vs. Belgium watch party at FIFA Fan Festival Dallas

The Brief FIFA Fan Festival Dallas is hosting a watch party for the United States' Round of 16 matchup against Belgium in the FIFA World Cup. Past editions of the Fan Fest have sold out as U.S. fans came in droves to watch their team play on home soil. If the United States wins, they would play Spain in the World Cup quarterfinals on Friday, July 10 in Los Angeles.



The U.S. has a big opportunity on its hands in the World Cup Round of 16 against Belgium.

You can watch the live stream of the crowd at FIFA Fan Festival Dallas in the video player above.

USA vs. Belgium watch party at FIFA Fan Festival Dallas

What we know:

Many fans have already gathered in Fair Park to watch tonight's U.S. vs. Belgium match.

Past watch parties for U.S. games have drawn massive crowds as fans of the Red, White and Blue hope to see their team advance to the World Cup quarterfinals.

The U.S. is playing Belgium, who knocked the USMNT out of the 2014 World Cup in the Round of 16.

If the USA gets a little revenge, they would play Spain in the quarterfinals on Friday, July 10, in Los Angeles.