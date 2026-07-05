Ruptured pipeline in north Arlington spills more than 100,000 gallons of wastewater

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The Brief A ruptured 30-inch pipeline near Mirabella Boulevard in north Arlington caused more than 100,000 gallons of domestic wastewater to overflow Saturday afternoon. The heavily diluted spill has not threatened municipal drinking water supplies or local aquatic life, and wastewater services will continue without disruption. Residents using private groundwater wells within a half-mile radius of the rupture are advised to use distilled or boiled water until their system is professionally tested.



A ruptured pipeline in north Arlington caused more than 100,000 gallons of domestic wastewater to overflow from a regional collection system, utility officials announced Sunday.

The spill was identified Saturday at about 2 p.m. near the 6300 block of Mirabella Boulevard, according to the Trinity River Authority (TRA). The agency attributed the outflow to a rupture in a 30-inch wastewater force main, a pressurized pipeline used to transport sewage.

Public water safe, service unaffected

Officials with the TRA Central Regional Wastewater System emphasized that the spill is heavily diluted and has not threatened public drinking water supplies or harmed local aquatic life. The incident will not disrupt wastewater services for customers in the area.

State regulations require all municipal wastewater spills exceeding 100,000 gallons to be reported to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ), as well as to local residents and public officials. TRA officials said the final estimated volume of the discharge will be provided to state environmental regulators once calculations are finalized.

Boil notice for private wells

While public water systems remain safe, the utility issued a precautionary warning for residents using private groundwater infrastructure.

What you can do:

Anyone with a private drinking water well located within a half-mile radius of the rupture site is advised to use only distilled water or water boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute for drinking, cooking, bathing, and brushing teeth.

The TRA recommended that private well owners have their water professionally tested and disinfected before discontinuing safety precautions. Residents who get their water from a municipal public supply can contact their local distributor to confirm its safety.

Members of the public are urged to avoid any contact with waste material, soil, or standing water near the affected area on Mirabella Boulevard. Anyone who accidentally touches potentially contaminated material should bathe and wash their clothing thoroughly as soon as possible, officials said.