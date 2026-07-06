Dallas weather: Evening commute hazards and triple-digit heat expected in North Texas

The Brief Scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday bring threats of downburst winds and localized flooding. Temperatures will spike from Wednesday to Friday, threatening the region's first 100-degree day of the year. Another round of thunderstorm chances this weekend is expected to break the intense heat, lowering highs back to the mid-90s.



The Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex faces a week of typical midsummer weather extremes, starting with isolated severe thunderstorm threats on Monday and Tuesday before transitioning to a mid-week heatwave that could bring the region’s first 100-degree day of the year.

Monday forecast

A stationary front lingering over the region will combine with daytime heating to trigger scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms on Monday. While storm coverage will remain low, around 20% to 30% across the metroplex, the storms that do develop carry the potential for dangerous downburst winds and localized flooding.

Areas east and southeast of Dallas face the highest probability of rain. Communities that received heavy rainfall on Sunday are particularly vulnerable to quick, localized flooding if hit by a repeat storm.

While the tornado and hail threats remain very low, gusty downburst winds remain a distinct possibility.

Commuters can expect a dry morning drive, but the evening rush hour could be impacted by sudden pop-up storms between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Light winds of less than 10 mph will offer little relief from Monday's afternoon highs, which are expected to reach around 97 degrees.

Tuesday’s Forecast

The weather pattern will largely repeat on Tuesday. Morning temperatures will start in the low-to-mid 70s before climbing back into the mid-90s. Rain chances will hold steady at 20% for the immediate metroplex, with slightly better odds shifting further east as the day progresses. Like Monday, any storm that develops could produce heavy downpours and erratic, gusty winds.

Wednesday through Friday

A shift in the weather pattern arrives mid-week as high pressure strengthens over Texas, drying out the region and clearing the way for more sunshine.

Stronger southern breezes will begin pumping hotter air into North Texas. Morning low temperatures will hover near a sticky 80 degrees, while afternoon highs on Thursday and Friday are forecast to hit 99 to 100 degrees at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

The Weekend Outlook

The intense heat will break slightly by the weekend. A weak weather disturbance is projected to return to the region, bringing another round of thunderstorm chances on both Saturday and Sunday.

The weekend will not be a total washout; the cloud cover and rain tracking across North Texas are expected to successfully knock afternoon highs back down into the mid-90s.