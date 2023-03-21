Watch: Thief breaks into Springtown Elementary to steal from vending machine

Police in Springtown are looking for a thief caught on video breaking into a school earlier this month.

The man forced his way into Springtown Elementary before down on March 12.

Police said he broke open a vending machine and stole the money inside.

They do not think he took anything else from the school.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the Springtown Police Department.

Springtown is Parker County about 25 miles northwest of Fort Worth.