WATCH: Slow-speed police chase ends in Dallas early Friday morning

A slow-speed police chase came to an end in Dallas on Friday morning.

The Fate Department of Public Safety spotted a reported stolen car shortly before 2:30 a.m.

Officers attempted to pull over the vehicle, but the driver refused to stop.

The pursuit went west on I-30 until it entered the City of Dallas. Fate DPS says the driver then exited the highway and led officers through side streets.

Dash camera video shows a Fate officer crashing into the car to spin it around. Additional officers helped box in the car on the I-35 service road near W Mockingbird Lane. In the video, you can see the suspect holding his hands in the air as he crashes into another vehicle.

The driver was taken to the hospital after officers feared the suspect had ingested drugs.

The suspect is now in the custody of the Rockwall County Detention Center.

The suspect's name and charges have not been released at this time.