WATCH: Fans in Dallas react to all 4 U.S. goals vs. Paraguay

The Brief The U.S. beat Paragua 4-1 in their first 2026 World Cup game, scoring the most goals they've ever scored in a World Cup match. Fans at FIFA Fan Festival Dallas erupted with each goal scored, and plenty of USA chants broke out throughout the evening. Watch the crowd pop for each goal in the video above.



Fans who attended FIFA Fan Festival Dallas in Fair Park to watch the U.S. match against Paraguay had plenty to cheer about.

The U.S. scored four total goals, their most ever in a World Cup match.

Watch the crowd at the Fan Fest react to each goal in the video above.

USA Scoring

Dig deeper:

In the seventh minute, Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie's attack set up a Paraguay own goal to give the U.S. a 1-0 lead.

In the 31st minute, Folarin Balogun drove home a goal after having a previous score waved off due to offsides.

In the fifth minute of stoppage time in the first half, Balogun scored for a second time with a sweet kick into the upper left corner of the net to give the U.S. a 3-0 halftime lead.

In the eighth minute of stoppage time in the second half, Gio Reyna scored to give the U.S. their fourth goal of the night.

FIFA Fan Festival Dallas

What you can do:

FIFA Fan Fest is free and open to the public, but you do need a ticket. Tickets can be requested on the event’s website. There is a limit of eight per day. Children under the age of 2 are not required to have a ticket.

Clear tote bags that do not exceed 12x6x12 inches are allowed, along with small clutch purses and clear 1-gallon resealable bags. Fans can bring in blankets, sheets, or towels to sit on the lawn. Chairs, stools, and other types of seats are prohibited. Small flags, banners, and masks are also allowed, as long as they’re not considered offensive.

Food and alcohol are also prohibited. Also note that parking at Fair Park is not free.

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