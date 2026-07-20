Garland native Brooke Mayo makes World Cup history as part of first all-female US referee trio

The Brief Garland native Brooke Mayo helped form the first all-female U.S. refereeing trio to officiate a match at the men’s FIFA World Cup. Mayo credited her background as a youth player and high school coach with helping her connect with players during high-intensity moments on the pitch. Embracing modern soccer technology, Mayo voiced strong support for Video Assistant Referees to prevent game-altering mistakes from eliminating teams.



A North Texas native who began refereeing local youth games at age 13 has etched her name in soccer history, serving as part of the first all-female U.S. refereeing trio to officiate a match at the men’s FIFA World Cup.

FIFA referee Brooke Mayo

Brooke Mayo, who grew up in Garland, Texas, described her experience walking onto the pitch in Atlanta during the tournament as a surreal milestone after spending 44 days away from her family.

"I call it like a fever dream, honestly," Mayo said during a television interview on FOX 4 Dallas-Fort Worth. "It's a dream that you have, but actually being there, you can't describe it. Afterwards, you're just like, 'Did that really happen?'"

The backstory:

Mayo’s path to the highest level of international soccer began on the local fields at Winters Park in Garland before she went on to play collegiately at Tennessee Tech University. She later coached high school soccer at Stewards Creek High School in Tennessee for a decade, an experience she credits with shaping her perspective on the field.

While officiating is often viewed as a rigid enforcement of rules, Mayo emphasized that understanding the emotional stakes for players and coaches is vital to managing top-tier matches.

What they're saying:

"Confidence during communication is important, but one of the best skills any official can have is empathy," Mayo said, adding that her background as a player and coach helps her connect with participants during high-intensity moments. "I understand why the players are upset. I understand why the coaches are upset. They're doing everything they can to win... having a little empathy for what they're going through helps as a referee."

Her historic assignment drew praise beyond the sports world, including a social media shoutout from actress Reese Witherspoon. Upon returning home, Mayo was greeted by her daughter holding a handmade sign reading, "My mom made history reffing at the World Cup."

Reflecting on the visibility of an all-female crew on soccer’s biggest global stage, Mayo expressed hope that the achievement would inspire future generations to break barriers in spaces where women have historically been underrepresented.

"It's just about seeing someone that looks like you in a place that maybe they haven't always been invited, and being successful," Mayo said. "Hopefully this opens doors, or at least gives people the dream of something they didn't see themselves able to do, and now they can go chase that dream."

Mayo also voiced strong support for the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system, which has drawn mixed reactions from fans and managers worldwide. For Mayo, the technology provides crucial insurance against game-altering mistakes.

"I love VAR because at the end of the day, I would hate to send a team home over a clear error that could be fixed," Mayo said. "To have a fixable error send a country home—I wouldn't be able to sleep."