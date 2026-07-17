Texas Hill Country recovers from flooding that killed 2 as heavy rain continues elsewhere

The Brief Over the past three days, nearly 30 inches of rain hit parts of South Central Texas, sparking widespread flooding that has left two people dead. As of Friday morning, the relentless rain is slowing down and major river waters—including the Guadalupe River—are actively receding in the Hill Country. Heavy rain continues pummeling other parts of the state. While hundreds have been rescued, officials warn that the Guadalupe, Llano, and Pedernales rivers could still rise from overnight rain and must be closely monitored.



While floodwaters have receded in some of the hardest-hit areas of the Texas Hill Country on Thursday, the heaviest rain led to rising waters Friday in other parts of Texas.

Flash Flood Emergencies

Happening now:

Flash Flood Emergencies were issued for the towns of Sonora and Ozona, southwest of San Angelo. Forecasters warned of life-threatening flooding in the west-central Texas towns and urged people to move to higher ground.

"Between 3.5 and 7 inches of rain have fallen," the National Weather Service office in San Angelo said in its warning. "Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring."

Photos from the Ozona area showed at least 2 feet of water covering FM Road 2083 on Friday morning.

Crockett County officials said that Eureka Draw was out of it banks and had flooded part of Interstate 10 about 10 miles west of Ozona.

Photos posted by Sutton County Emergency Management showed damaging flooding in Sonora, including submerged vehicles, water-covered roads and waterlogged buildings. One photos showed a large piece of what appeared to be large tanks lodged against a bridge.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Flooding damage in Sonora, Texas, on July 17, 2026. (Sutton County Emergency Management/Facebook) From: FOX Local

Forecasters expect the worst of the rain to wind down by Friday evening and a drying trend to return to inland Texas this weekend.

Kerr County and Uvalde County Flooding

What's new:

Close to 30 inches of rain has fallen in parts of south central Texas over the past three days.

Thankfully, as of Friday morning, that rain is now slowing and the floodwaters from the Guadalupe River and elsewhere have been receding, giving the region a much-needed break.

FOX 4 Meteorologist Josh Johns, who was reporting from Kerrville in Kerr County, said the river appeared to be about 12 to 15 feet lower than it was at this point on Thursday.

The water was flowing fast enough to fill up an Olympic-sized swimming pools in about 2 seconds on Thursday morning. Now it would take about 20 seconds, he said.

"So that kind of gives you an idea of how much less volume is flowing down the river. Still, you can hear the roar from it. You can see the waves from it as the rapids continue to move downstream from the Guadalupe River," he said.

There was one bridge in Uvalde County that collapsed overnight. The Texas Department of Public Safety said the FM 481 bridge failed due to flooding.

People are still urged to avoid the area and never drive around barricades.

Texas Flooding Deaths

What we know:

The death count still stands at two – a 65-year-old man who died when his RV was swept away in Kerr County and a 74-year-old man who died when his car was swept off a flooded roadway in Uvalde County.

Family members identified the victim in Kerr County as John Mark Steward.

Steward’s wife, Jennie, was away on a business trip to North Texas when the flooding hit. "My heart is broken, I am devastated. My husband, Mark, was found and went to be with Jesus. Thank you for all the search and rescue people," she wrote on social media.

"He couldn’t make it over from that house to this one because the stream was extremely strong and high," Mike Eifert, Steward's neighbor, told FOX 4's Alex Boyer. "After that, he got in contact again, and he told me that the house was falling apart."

The Uvalde Police Department said the victim in their area was a man whose vehicle was swept off U.S. Highway 83. Police said his family resides out of the state and ignored warnings not to proceed up the roadway.

While there were fewer lives lost during this year’s devastating flood, there were still hundreds of rescues. Texas Game Wardens and other first responders used boats and helicopters to help families trapped due to the high water.

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Relief and Recovery

What's next:

Now that the relentless rain has subsided, people can begin to focus on recovery and cleanup from all the damage.

The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country set up a relief fund to support nonprofit organizations involved in recovery efforts. If you'd like to help the victims, visit www.communityfoundation.net.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also encouraged people to donate to the Rebuild Texas Fund at www.rebuildtx.org.

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How This Year’s Flood Was Different

Dig deeper:

Despite the catastrophic impact of the floodwaters, residents said they were more prepared this year.

Local officials ramped up warning alarms after last year’s flood killed more than 100 people. People visiting the area said they got cellphone alerts and sirens that were installed just months ago in response to last year’s floods worked as expected.

"They detect water when water hits the base of it. The alarm sounds immediately and autonomously. Nobody has to sit there and try to push a button, guess or do the forecasting or any of that kind of guess work involved. Water hits it. It goes off 130 decibels, like deafening loud. Imagine two ambulances outside your window. That's what it sounds like," said Eoin Guiry with River Sentry, the company that developed the automated warning system.

River Sentry said three of its siren towers were knocked over during the flooding, but all six are now working again.

This year’s floods were also more widespread.

Last year, the heaviest rain was more isolated and fell in the headwaters of the Guadalupe River. That’s further up past Camp Mystic in western Kerr County.

This year, there were about four counties that saw more than a foot of rainfall, including Uvalde County. It means there was more widespread flooding and other were affected.

The Guadalupe River and other Hill Country rivers, including the Llano and Pedernales rivers, could still rise because of some of the rain overnight. They’re still going to be high for a while and will need to be monitored very closely.