Expand / Collapse search

Watch: Donkeys interrupt meteorologist’s report, stealing the spotlight

By Chris Williams
Published 
Viral
Fox TV Stations

Donkeys interrupt weather reporter

A meteorologist’s expressive face communicated better than words his recent surprise, as a man and three donkeys passed behind him during his piece to camera at a state park near Toledo, Ohio. (Credit: Matt Willoughby/WTOL 11 via Storyful)

TOLEDO, Ohio - An Ohio meteorologist’s face said it all when a herd of donkeys passed behind him and interrupted his report. 

Matt Willoughby of WTOL 11 in Toledo looked baffled as a man and three donkeys came into the camera frame. The station shared the video. 

Willoughby's look lasts for a few seconds as you can hear someone snickering off-camera. 

RELATED: Man killed by lion after entering enclosure at zoo: 'The animal attacked'

"You guys aren’t usually here," the man told the news crew. 

"Well this isn’t something you see every day," Willoughby posted on social media. 

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles. 


 