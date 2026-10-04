Watch: Car crashes into Carrollton smoke shop, driver was trapped

The Brief A driver crashed through the front window of Hemptations Smoke Shop on Keller Springs Road on Sunday morning, leaving her temporarily trapped. An employee said the driver accidentally stepped on the gas while parking to visit a neighboring business, causing significant damage to the store. No employees or bystanders were hurt in the crash, though official police details regarding the driver's condition remain unavailable.



A driver crashed a vehicle directly into the front window of Hemptations Smoke Shop in Carrollton on Sunday morning, leaving the motorist trapped inside, authorities said.

Car crashes into Carrollton smoke shop

What we know:

The incident was reported at 9:12 a.m. at 2300 Keller Springs Road in Denton County.

According to an employee, no one was hurt, but the store and many products were damaged. He said they would get it cleaned up and be open as soon as possible. He told FOX 4 News that the driver was taking her dogs next-door and parked in front of the smoke shop. She accidentally hit the gas, he said.

Responders found that the driver was unable to exit the vehicle following the crash.

What we don't know:

Further details regarding injuries or the cause of the accident from police officials were not immediately available.