article

The Brief Armoury and Hawkers Asian Street Food are the latest businesses to leave Deep Ellum, bringing the neighborhood's closure count this year to at least nine. Both announcements come weeks after three shootings left four people dead. Officials have launched "Operation Deep Cover" to combat recent violence in Deep Ellum.



Two more Deep Ellum businesses are closing for good, bringing the neighborhood's closure count this year to at least nine.

The Closures

What we know:

Hawkers Asian Street Food permanently closed its Deep Ellum location on Nov. 18.

Armoury will close Nov. 22 after 11 years in the neighborhood. It will host a final show featuring Branoofunck, and employees will move to sister locations Ruins and Trapèze nearby.

Neither business explicitly said violence drove its decision. Hawkers leadership said the closure followed "some difficult conversations about what's best for our team" and that "your well-being is at the heart of this difficult decision."

Armoury owners thanked the community for its support since opening in July 2015.

"It's hard to put into words what these years have meant to us," the Armoury posted to their social media.

At least nine restaurants, bars and food shops have now closed in Deep Ellum this year.

Owners have cited reasons ranging from dwindling sales to violence in the area.

Violence in Deep Ellum

The backstory:

The announcements come less than three weeks after a deadly Halloween weekend. Three separate shootings killed four people and injured 15 others.

Local business owner Pete Zotos told FOX 4 after the shootings that the violence leaves owners weighing whether to stay. "Makes you wanna move, but where do you move to?" he said. "It happens everywhere, but right now Deep Ellum is getting a lion's share of bad stuff."

Operation Deep Cover

Dig deeper:

U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould announced "Operation Deep Cover" on Nov. 2.

The operation adds uniformed and plainclothes officers and includes a federal review of Dallas police cases from Deep Ellum dating back to 2024.

People convicted through the operation will go to the federal system, where they are more likely to serve their full sentences.

"If you're thinking about committing a crime here, you will not know who is watching," Raybould said.

Dallas Police Chief Comeaux said officers are working with federal partners to secure stiffer penalties for felons caught illegally carrying guns. Police are also targeting drinking and loitering in parking lots, and partnering with Dallas Area Rapid Transit on fare enforcement.