Police investigating shooting near Frisco Walmart
FRISCO, Texas - Police are investigating a shooting near a Frisco Walmart.
The shooting happened Wednesday around 9 p.m. near the Walmart off of FM 423.
Police only confirmed that they were investigating a shooting. They did not immediately release any information, including any possible victims or if someone is in custody.
Anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to contact Frisco police.
This story will be updated as more information is released.