Expand / Collapse search

Police investigating shooting near Frisco Walmart

By
Published  November 13, 2024 10:03pm CST
Frisco
FOX 4

FRISCO, Texas - Police are investigating a shooting near a Frisco Walmart.

The shooting happened Wednesday around 9 p.m. near the Walmart off of FM 423.

Police only confirmed that they were investigating a shooting. They did not immediately release any information, including any possible victims or if someone is in custody.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to contact Frisco police.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

The Source

  • Information in this article comes from the Frisco Police Department.