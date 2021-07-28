Wally Funk to be honored with parade in Grapevine

article

The city of Grapevine is planning a parade to honor hometown hero Wally Funk.

At the age of 82, Funk made history earlier this month as the oldest person to rocket to the edge of space at the invitation of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

The parade along Grapevine’s historic Main Street will begin at noon on Saturday, August 7.

Funk was a pioneer of the U.S. space race in the 1960s, training as an astronaut, but she never got to travel into space.