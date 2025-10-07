Wall smashed as Deep Ellum bakery burglar bypasses alarm to snatch safe

The Brief 18-year-old Keamodrick Lamar Cloud was found dead from a gunshot wound at Mesquite's Pirrung Park on Saturday night. The victim's mother found him at the park after receiving a call that her son and his friend had been shot at. Police are actively investigating but have not released details on a suspect, motive, or the circumstances leading up to the shooting.



The business owners call it a learning opportunity to add even more security measures. As they have had two break-ins in less than seven days.

The most recent break-in was this morning. The alarm didn't go off because the burglar came in through the wall. So, they didn't find out what happened until they showed up to work this morning.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

What we know:

An overnight burglar took a bizarre route to break into a Deep Ellum bakery.

Owners of The Peach Cobbler Factory say the crooks first used a crowbar to get into a neighboring suite under construction and then busted through the connecting dry wall.

After the suspect shimmied through the hole in the wall at 3 a.m. on Tuesday morning, a man in a hood is seen crawling on the kitchen floor with a flashlight.

In the surveillance video, it looks like the thief is looking for something specific.

At one point, he climbs onto the kitchen counter and takes a peek at the front counter. Eventually, he eyes the safe in the back area.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

What they're saying:

Co-owner Malcolm Durham says a safe was swiped from his business off Canton Street.

"We don’t keep a lot of money in the safe. That is the most perplexing thing to me," said Durham.

"He actually crawled back through the hole with the safe and went out through the other suite."

Image 1 of 2 ▼

The backstory:

On September 30, someone tried to break down the back door in the middle of the night but was unsuccessful. More locks were installed last week, but the business is now wondering if the same person came back again on Tuesday.

Durham is trying to stay positive at The Peach Cobbler Factory. He and his husband's pride and joy.

"No one is going to push us out of this community, especially not petty theft," he said.

What's next:

FOX 4 reached out to Dallas police and were told to check back for an update at a later time.