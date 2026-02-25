Wall added to Oak Cliff roundabout prone to accidents

The Brief A Dallas city council member is working to make a notoriously dangerous roundabout in Oak Cliff safer for residents. Chad West says the city has a permanent solution in mind for the roundabout, but for now, a wooden barrier has been put up around the traffic circle. Surveillance footage has shown cars driving at high speeds over the roundabout and plowing into nearby homes.



Oak Cliff is working to make a roundabout known to be dangerous a bit safer by adding a wall around it.

What we know:

Dallas City Councilman Chad West has been working on a permanent solution for the roundabout located on North Tyler Street in the Bishop Arts neighborhood, where several crashes have occurred in recent years.

In May 2025, surveillance footage shows a speeding driver going airborne across the roundabout, flipping and hitting a nearby home. Earlier that year, in February, another car hit the roundabout and plowed into a home. Both homes were heavily damaged.

What they're saying:

For now, a temporary wooden wall has been added around the roundabout. West says there are plans to get a permanent solid wall built around it, but for now, the temporary solution has shown results.

"While those were there, they reduced the amount of crashes by more than half, and actually helped with the speeding a lot as well," West told FOX 4's Vania Castillo.

Still, the temporary solution doesn't solve all problems.

"Part of the issue is the speed, and we can't necessarily curb driver behavior," West continued. "What we can do is put that additional barrier in place to make sure that people that live around the roundabout are protected if people make the wrong choice and choose to speed."’

Local perspective:

Residents who live near the roundabout are happy to see something being done about the notably dangerous traffic circle.

"So grateful that at this point. Hopefully, the people in the town homes will be a little bit safer, and I'm just hoping that the drivers themselves can also stay safe with a permanent structure," Annalisa Scharf, a nearby resident, told Castillo.

Scharf lives near the roundabout and doesn't use it. She'd seen enough carnage near it to know something had to be done about it.

"We definitely hear a lot of screeches, a lot of horns, a lot of time in the middle of the night, we'll hear people flying through it," Scharf continued. "You don't think that you'll have a car going through your garage at any point, which is exactly what they actually experience.