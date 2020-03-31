Waco middle school principal dies from COVID-19

article

A middle school principal in Waco died after complications from COVID-19 just a day after the district revealed he tested positive.

G.W. Carver Middle School Principal Phillip Perry is the first death from the novel coronavirus in McLennan County.

RELATED: Coronavirus coverage

The district says the 49-year-old was on the Carver campus last week when students picked up at-home instruction materials.

The district says it provided protective equipment, but it’s not known if Perry wore it or how many people he came into contact with.

Track Texas coronavirus cases by county with this interactive map