Voters to decide on $3.7 billion Dallas ISD bond proposals

A record $3.7 billion bond issue is on the ballot for the Dallas Independent School District.

The proposed package includes five ballot propositions that would help the district updates its severely aging facilities and resources.

More specifically, the money would go toward:

Renovating aging facilities and building 14 new and replacement campuses

Investing in safety and security, including replacing metal detectors with more modern weapon detection systems

Upgrading pool facilities and replacing grass with athletic turf at all high school practice fields

Addressing racial equity by creating family resource centers in four historically redlined neighborhoods to house social services operated via public-private partnerships

Constructing a districtwide performing arts center

In August, the Dallas ISD Board of Trustees approved asking voters to support the bond election in November.

Trustee Miguel Solis said the ballot language is confusing sine voters. Many people assume voting for the propositions will increase tax rates when in fact the opposite is true.

“We have over $6 million in facility needs in DISD and these moneys goes to things like air conditions in our schools. They go to things like the façade outside, technology, athletic facilities,” he said. “We have had these needs for quite some time and we have structured this bond proposition in a way that would come at no tax increase to the taxpayer.”

Solis said trustees were very cognizant of the fact that currently the economy and many families in the district are struggling. He assured that the district will be very thoughtful of how the bonds are sold.

“Our kids and our community deserve the highest quality facilities, the facilities that we expect for our kids. And we just need to make sure that we have that in mind when we go to pull the ballot. And voting for these propositions will help our students for many years to come,” he said.

