Voters to decide between Shelley Luther, Drew Springer in District 30 runoff Saturday

Friday is the last full day of campaigning for Saturday’s runoff election in State Senate District 30.

Voters are choosing between Dallas salon owner Shelley Luther and State Rep. Drew Springer to replace Pat Fallon, who resigned to successfully run for Congress.

Luther gained a lot of conservative support earlier this year when she defied county orders to close her salon due to COVID-19 restrictions and briefly went to jail.

Springer is a very conservative member of the House who is endorsed by Gov. Greg Abbott.

Nearly 6% of registered voters in the district took part in early voting.

The district includes 12 rural counties north and northwest of the Dallas-Fort Worth area, as well as parts of Collin and Denton counties.

Polls open Saturday at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

