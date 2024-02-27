Fort Worth ISD considers new abstinence-focused sex-ed curriculum

Fort Worth ISD is set to decide whether to approve a new sex-ed curriculum with a focus on abstinence.

Some students protested against that Tuesday night. Supporters of the curriculum were very vocal as well.

The Fort Worth ISD school board went into closed session just before 8 p.m. Tuesday.

It came after almost two hours of public comment. The room got heated at times over the remarks.

Last month, the Special Health Advisory Committee recommended the sexual health education labeled "Choosing the Best," an abstinence-focused curriculum, to the board.

The committee reviewed vendors of curriculum that adhere to Texas law, which says if a school chooses to teach sex education, the curriculum is required to emphasize abstinence.

Before the meeting started, two groups of protestors were outside the building expressing support for and against Tuesday’s vote on sex education.

As speakers took the podium, the crowd raised signs showing support for and against the vote and made remarks to the comments.

The disruptions reached a point when the board president stepped in and said people could be removed.

Speakers pleaded with the board to vote for or against the recommended curriculum.

"Sexual avoidance curriculum emphasizes healthier choices and presents information with the person’s best interest, as you heard over and over tonight," said Mary Smith, who is for the new curriculum. "Please adopt ‘Choosing the Best.’"

"I think we can all agree we want teens to make health decisions around their bodies. How we do this is the issue," said Judith Stemple, who is against the abstinence-based curriculum "The ‘Health Smart’ curriculum has already been purchased. And given the district’s current financial situation, it seems irresponsible to pay an additional $70,000 plus to purchase this curriculum that does the same thing we already have in an inferior way."

Last year, Fort Worth ISD suspended its previous curriculum known as "Health Smart" after backlash from parents and community members.

If passed, the district would purchase the curriculum for about $72,200, and the lessons would start in the spring.

Parents have the option to remove their student from the classes.

The board has the option to also vote against the curriculum, or they could vote to do more research on other options.