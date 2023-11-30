Dallas Police have issued an arrest warrant for Buffalo Bills pass rusher Von Miller after he allegedly assaulted a pregnant woman.

A Dallas Police spokesperson says the warrant comes from an incident at a high-rise apartment in Uptown Dallas involving Miller and a woman on Wednesday around 11 a.m.

Officers were told there was a "verbal argument" between Miller and a woman. Miller then assaulted the woman.

The woman was treated for minor injuries, but was not taken to the hospital.

The 34-year-old DeSoto High School grad and Texas A&M star left the scene before the police arrived.

The Bills released a statement on Thursday morning:

This morning, we were made aware of an incident involving Von Miller. We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this point." — Buffalo Bills

"We are aware of the matter and have been in contact with the club," the NFL said in a statement on Thursday. "We have no further comment at this time."

Miller was previously investigated for domestic violence in the Denver area in 2021, but was not charged.

The Bills are currently on their bye week.

Miller, the MVP of Super Bowl 50, has had a down season in 2023, recording just 2 tackles in 8 games.