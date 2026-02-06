Balch Springs bank robbery suspect identified: affidavit

article

The Brief Officials have revealed the name of the suspect arrested for an attempted bank robbery in Balch Springs Wednesday. Laroyce Antoine Lambert allegedly shot an armored vehicle guard at a Chase Bank branch before fleeing on foot during the attempted robbery. Police were able to obtain footage of Lambert's car as he was fleeing, leading them to track him and arrest him on Thursday.



What we know:

Laroyce Antoine Lambert was arrested by Fort Worth police Thursday for attempting to rob an armored car at a Chase Bank branch in Balch Springs.

Court documents say Lambert approached the armored car's security guard and demanded money from a nearby ATM. When the guard told Lamber he did not have access, Lambert fired three shots at the guard before fleeing on foot. Lambert did not take any money during the attempted robbery.

The security guard suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital.

Agents with Balch Springs police and the Dallas FBI Violent Crime Taskforce obtained footage of Lambert entering a Dodge Charger as he fled the scene. The FBI worked with Dallas and Fort Worth police to track the car to an apartment in Fort Worth, where Fort Worth PD arrested Lambert.

What we don't know:

We still do not know the condition of the security guard.

What they're saying:

This collaboration among multiple agencies and members of the public resulted in a swift arrest," said FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge R. Joseph Rothrock. "We will continue our work to hold this perpetrator accountable and remain committed to protect the residents of North Texas."

"Our community was shaken by this senseless act of violence. I am relieved that a suspect has been apprehended and there is no ongoing threat to the public," said Brent Hurley, Chief of the Balch Springs Police Department.

The backstory:

The attempted robbery took place on the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 4, at a Chase Bank branch in Balch Springs.

The FBI took the lead on the investigation because the case involves an armored car robbery and a shooting, which they said meets the threshold for a federal violent crime.

What's next:

Lambert remains in federal custody. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.