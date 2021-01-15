Expand / Collapse search

DeSoto native, Broncos linebacker Von Miller investigated over domestic violence allegations

By FOX 4 Staff
Published 
DeSoto
FOX 4
article

Denver Broncos star linebacker and DeSoto native Von Miller is under investigation for alleged domestic violence.

FOX 31 in Denver reports that the allegations were brought by Miller's ex-fiancée.

Police in the Denver suburb of Parker are investigating, but have not detailed the extent of the investigation.

Miller has not been charged with a crime at this time, and police said when the investigation is complete, the case would be referred to a grand jury.