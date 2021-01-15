DeSoto native, Broncos linebacker Von Miller investigated over domestic violence allegations
Denver Broncos star linebacker and DeSoto native Von Miller is under investigation for alleged domestic violence.
FOX 31 in Denver reports that the allegations were brought by Miller's ex-fiancée.
Police in the Denver suburb of Parker are investigating, but have not detailed the extent of the investigation.
Miller has not been charged with a crime at this time, and police said when the investigation is complete, the case would be referred to a grand jury.