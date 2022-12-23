Volunteers give gifts, meals ahead of the holidays

article

North Texas children received early Christmas presents on Friday morning.

"It's amazing. It's a good feeling," said mother of three, Ashley Dobbs.

Dobbs' 7, 5 and 4-year-olds are a part of 1,200 kids each receiving up to a dozen gifts from Minnie's Food Pantry.

"This is a place of joy. This is a place of love, and that’s what I tell our volunteers. They need to feel it and the lady, the first one in line, she said, ‘you have no idea what you have done for me and my family and tears were running down her face’ and that’s what this moment is about," said Dr. Cheryl Jackson, the founder of Minnie's Food Pantry.

Dr. Jackson says the best gift she can ask for is to see happiness on the faces of North Texans.

"I still see and feel the gratitude in their heart and soul, and I’m just so delighted that our community, every year, comes together and says let’s make it bigger and better," she said.

Minnie's is not the only group organizing and volunteering during a holiday week with sub-freezing temperatures.

"Yes, the weather might be cold, but I think we have our own warmth, just everyone around us," said Yatish Mistry from the Dallas Sai Center.

Meals on Wheels volunteers are doing their part.

"Not only is it important to get a hot meal, but it’s also a great safety for us to visit with a senior to make sure that they have what they need in terms of being safe, that they’ve got heat on."

Speaking of meals, Minnie's is also sending parents home with food, supplies and more.

"I said not only do I want to give something for the kids, but what about that parents who’s worked all year long?" said Dr. Jackson.

The arctic blast isn't making it easy for families to get out and about, but at holiday events full of giving parents like Dobbs are thrilled to see all sorts of volunteers spending time to give their children a special Christmas.

"They were excited," Dobbs said. "To let kids come in here and just pick out a bunch of presents and such a big selection and really nice stuff."

More than 450 families were out at Minnie's today.