Volunteers block walk in Grand Prairie to promote COVID-19 vaccine

Volunteers walked door to door in Grand Prairie on Monday to try and get the word out about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Organizers from the Dallas County government said they were pleasantly surprised with how many came out to help, a little more than two dozen.

The teams focused on areas where vaccination rates are low. Organizers say it's all about vaccine education.

"We're here to also dispel any myths or misconceptions about the COVID-19 vaccine. Now Pfizer is FDA approved, hopefully there will be some more confidence in the vaccine and we will see more people getting vaccinated," said Marisa Gonzales, Dallas County Community Outreach Program Manager.

Organizers said because of the amount of volunteer power they had Monday morning, they were able to hand out information over a 10-mile radius.

