Visitor guidelines at North Texas hospitals tightened due to coronavirus concerns

If not in place already, many North Texas hospitals will start tightening up visitor guidelines on Monday.

The leader of the Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council said some hospital entries will be closed to keep a better track of who is coming in and out of the building.

Visitors will be asked questions, like if they are running a fever, have a cough, or traveled certain countries.

The number of visitors per patient will be limited and decided by each hospital.

Usually, anyone under 16 will not be allowed.