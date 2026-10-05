Viral World Cup fan Freddy set to attend Red River Rivalry game in Dallas

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The Brief Anonymous German fan Freddy (@FreddyLA7) is visiting North Texas to experience college football culture and the State Fair of Texas after gaining a massive online following during the 2026 World Cup. The viral sensation will attend the Red River Rivalry game between the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on Saturday, Oct. 10 at 2:30 p.m. He previously attended Germany’s World Cup match in Houston, where he met city officials and toured facilities for the Houston Texans and Houston Astros.



Freddy, the German soccer fan who went viral during the 2026 FIFA World Cup for documenting his trip through the United States, is coming to North Texas for college football's Red River Rivalry game.

Heading to Dallas for Red River Rivalry

What we know:

The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners are scheduled to meet Saturday, Oct. 10 at 2:30 p.m. at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. After returning to the United States this Fall, Freddy began documenting a new trip focused on college football.

His Dallas visit will combine two of his interests: American football and the State Fair of Texas.

Freddy announced the visit in a post on X, where he uses the handle @FreddyLA7 and typically posts photos while keeping his face covered, and staying anonymous.

Who is Freddy? The 2026 World Cup viral sensation

The backstory:

Freddy became an online sensation during a six-week trip through the United States and Canada to follow Germany during the World Cup. His posts quickly became a viral sensation as he shared his reactions to American food, road trips, college stadiums and Southern culture.

Freddy’s enthusiastic reactions to everyday American experiences quickly attracted hundreds of thousands of followers. Marveling at the size of Buc-ee’s and describing his experience at stadiums he visits across the South.

During the trip, he attended Germany’s World Cup match in Houston, met Houston officials and visited facilities connected to the Houston Texans and Houston Astros.