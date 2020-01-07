Vigil held to honor victims of two separate Tarrant County murders

article

Two separate murder cases brought people together in Downtown Fort Worth Monday night.

Family and friends gathered to remember 19-year-old Evan Lacey and 39-year-old Queenette Johnson.

Lacey’s body was found Friday in Arlington, weeks after he was reported missing. Meanwhile, police said Johnson was shot and killed by her father Thursday during an argument over money.

According to court documents, Queenette was in the driver's seat arguing with her father, Alvie Johnson Jr., about money outside of a bank. When Alvie got out of the SUV, Queenette tried to lock the doors and drive away.

However, police said Alvie jumped into the back hatch door of the SUV. He pulled out a pistol and shot his daughter several times, causing her SUV to crash.

“The suspect exited the vehicle, went to the passenger’s side, noticed that the victim was actually breathing and shot her one more time, in essence, to actually kill her,” said Fort Worth Police Officer Jimmy Pollozani.

Police say the 72-year-old told a first responder what he had done.

Queenette's father was arrested but police are still looking for Evan's killer.

“If you know who did this to Evan, I ask that you speak up. Not just for you know our wellbeing, our mindset but Evan deserves that. He was a great person just like everybody else in the world. But like, my brother deserves that,” Vivian Lacey said.

Evan's family said he was on his way to work on Dec. 17 when he disappeared. His car was found four days later with blood inside and then on Friday workers found his body while fixing a water leak.

The Tarrant County medical examiner determined Evan died from a gunshot wound.