An arrest has been made in the fatal shooting of a woman who was found in her crashed SUV in Fort Worth on Thursday.

The victim was identified as 39-year-old Jvonne Johnson. Her SUV crashed on Meadowbrook Drive near Dottie Lynn Parkway.

Police arrested Jvonne’s father, 72-year-old Alvie Johnson Jr. He is charged with murder.

Police have said little else about the case.