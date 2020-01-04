Missing Arlington 19-year-old has been found dead

article

The family of Evan Lacey, who was reported missing last month, said he has been found dead.

Lacey was reported missing after last being seen by his family in Arlington on Dec. 17. His car was found in Fort Worth four days later.

His body was found just before midnight on Friday, in the 7100 block of Webb Ferrell Road. City utility workers found the body while fixing a water leak.

The body was positively identified as Lacey Saturday morning through fingerprint analysis.

Arlington police said this is now a homicide investigation.

Family and police had been searching the area where his car was found in Fort Worth, along with near Ousley Junior High School in Arlington.

Lacey's body will be sent to the medical examiner's office to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact Homicide Detective Coleman at 817-459-5373.